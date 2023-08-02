

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave has been presented with a charter, an official recognition of the birth of a new Rotary Club in Ghana (Rotary District 9104).

A Rotary club is a group of local businessmen and professionals who form part of Rotary International. It is a service organisation that brings together business and professional leaders.

The charter was presented at a dinner in Accra, which was also used to raise funds in aid of the Senior Correctional Centre (formerly the Borstal Institute) and other projects.

The presentation of the charter to the Accra-Airport Enclave comes two months after Rotary in Ghana achieved a district status as result of considerable membership growth over the past decade.

Rotary International is an international service organisation. Their aim is to bring together professional and business leaders in the prospect of providing humanitarian assistance and to further peace and altruism throughout the world.?

The organisation is non-religious, non-political and op

en to everyone. Worldwide, they have over 35,000 member clubs, with over 1.2 million members. The members are called Rotarians.

Rotary International President Gordon MCinally, in a goodwill message, welcomed the 52 new members into the Rotary family, and reminded the freshers that, ‘Rotary Clubs provide a place for those with passion to connect, share ideas and discover how to make a difference in the lives of others.’

He said: ‘I am delighted that your club will join us as we confront some of the world’s most critical and widespread humanitarian issues.’

Mr MCinally reminded the new Rotary members that chartering a new club is exciting and challenging, but the key to success is building a strong membership.

He urged them to be dedicated to service, ranging from local community service, ranging from local community-based projects to major global initiatives.

‘Together, we will accomplish great things as we serve local and international communities as we create Hope in the World,’ Mr MCinally said.

Mr Da

vid Osei Amankwah, the President (District Governor) of District 9104 (Ghana), noted that his own club, the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, had a lot to do with the chartering of the new club.

He urged the new members to engage in the membership drive and increase in District 9104 service footprints.

‘I see that the Rotary Club of Accra Airport Enclave encapsulates a Club that is roaring to do more-taking on the objectives of Rotary to do wonderful and impactful projects,’ Mr Amankwah said.

He appealed to the diners and ‘winners’, the gathering and interested persons, to generously contribute to the rehabilitation project, highlighting the significance of addressing common needs within local communities.

‘From today, the leadership and the board must direct the enthusiasm to achieve its common objective,’ the District Governor directed.

Mr Andrew Fiifi Simpson, the Charter President, wondered why it took him ‘so long to be a Rotarian.’

He recalled having avoided the discussion with past Rotary President C

. C Bruce Jnr to join Rotary, but whose persistence paid off, and he took the ‘right decision to be a Rotarian.’

Mr Simpson narrated the story of a 13-year-old boy from Tamale whose life was transformed through Rotary International’s partnership programme, underscoring the power of Rotary to make a difference in the lives of the disadvantaged.

He debunked the impression that Rotary was another of the many clubs that spent lots of time having fun instead of focusing on their core projects.

Mr Simpson stressed on community service and urged fellow Rotarians to ‘make a difference in the lives of others especially the disadvantaged in society.’

‘I will urge us all, in our small ways, to contribute to the wellbeing of society be it in health, education, climate change and other areas,’ he said.

Mr Simpson promised that the Rotary Club of the Accra Airport Enclave would be one of the vibrant clubs in District 9104.

Source: Ghana News Agency