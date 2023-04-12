Roughly 70 Angolans live in South Korea

The number of Angolans residing in South Korea is between 60 and 70, mostly students and job seekers.

The data were released Wednesday by the Counselor and Chargé d’Affaires of the Angolan Embassy to the Asian country, Rodrigo de Sousa.

Rodrigo de Sousa was speaking to ANGOP, after the closing ceremony of gala of the baptism of the new oil tanker “Sonangol Kulumbimbi”.

The official confirmed the Embassy’s support for those compatriots, particularly in terms of documentation for their legalisation and in matters of legal or judicial assistance.

The diplomat stressed the importance of a highest level visit to re-launch the level of cooperation between Angola and Korea which, according to him, would be crucial to ensure and improve the existing level of partnership between Korean and Angolan companies.

In his view, the move would also attract businesspeople and the population interested in that Asian country, the world’s tenth largest economy the fourth on the Asian continent.

The diplomat said that the 31-year cooperation between the two countries covers the private sector, with stress to the fields of health, education, technical training, and, in the technological area, includes the existing partnership with EximBank, in credit lines for Angola.

He also announced the holding of a joint bilateral cooperation event between the two countries at any time, that will analyze and assess the level of implementation of cooperation between the two countries.

As for the economic point of view, according to the diplomat, South Korea currently offers technologies, as the world is currently in the digital age and the Korea is one of the powers in this area.

Source: Angola Press News Agency