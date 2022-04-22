Sainz signs new F1 deal with Ferrari until 2024

Rome, Carlos Sainz Jr. signed a new contract with Ferrari on Thursday until 2024, ahead of the Italian team’s home Formula One race this weekend. Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 on a two-year contract.

Ferrari leads the constructors’ championship after two wins for Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the opening three races. Sainz, who has never won an F1 race, finished second in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia but the Spanish driver crashed out of the last grand prix in Australia.

The 27-year-old Sainz is third in the drivers’ standings, 38 points behind Leclerc and four below George Russell, said AP.

The next race is this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which is at Imola, on a track named after the Italian team’s founder and his son: Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

Ferrari has not won a race on home soil since 2019 at Monza by Leclerc in the Italian GP.

Source: Bahrain News Agency