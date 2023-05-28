Sanaga Maritime: Creeping electric cable electrocutes man to death

A man called Mbe Jean Claude Fils was electrocuted to death on May 26, 2023, in Malimba in Edea II, Sanaga Maritime Division of the Littoral region.

He reportedly stepped on an electric cable abandoned on the ground following a fallen electric pole.

Locals were gripped by shock when they learned of the incident.

“He was passing around the creeping electric cable with a plate. He got electrocuted and died on the spot,” a local narrated.

According to information, before the incident occurred, they had repeatedly informed Eneo officials of the fallen electric pole but they took no action.

“I can’t count the number of times we complained to the powers that be about the fallen electric pole and creeping cables. They ignored our complaints and today this regrettable incident has happened. I don’t know how to qualify this,” another local said.

The Malimba locals say the situation is more regrettable since naked and life cables are lying on the ground in several quarters of Malimba village.

” People live in a death trap. Even administrative authorities see this and are doing nothing. How many people do they want to see, die of electrocution before intervention?” Asked a local.

Saddened by the death of the man, the population of Malimba, again, sent a distress call to Eneo officials in the area for quick action and replacement of the decayed poles.

Source: Cameroon News Agency