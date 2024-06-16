

Ouagadougou: The third ordinary session of the Provincial Consultation Framework (CCP) of SanguiE was held in the meeting room of the REo High Commission, focusing on key issues such as investments in the Emergency Program for Territorial Development and Resilience (PUDTR), the province’s epidemiological and nutritional situation, and various local development matters. The High Commissioner of the province, Talari Germaine Ouoba, emphasized the CCP’s role in enhancing the coordination and planning of provincial actions to optimize their impact.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the session was made possible through the support of local authorities, businesses, decentralized state services, and technical and financial partners, notably the PUDTR. Joseph Zongo, representing the regional branch head of Nando, presented the PUDTR’s achievements in SanguiE, highlighting progress in infrastructure, social issues, and connectivity for urban development. In education, nine school facilities have been upgraded, with additional projects underway. The health sector saw the rehabilitation of five facilities, with more projects planned.





In the hydraulics sector, fifteen autonomous water stations are in the planning stages, with studies and site selections completed. A rural track program was launched in mid-2025 to improve municipal accessibility. Zongo noted that over 90% of educational and health infrastructure work is complete, with rural road development facing delays due to the rainy season. Efforts are underway to complete the project by December 2025.





Dr. David Nikiema, chief physician of the REo health district, addressed the epidemiological and nutritional conditions. Despite an acceptable overall health situation, malaria remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. Other monitored diseases include meningitis, measles, cholera, bloody diarrhea, COVID-19, and severe acute respiratory infections. Dr. Nikiema acknowledged nutritional progress from joint efforts but stressed that acute malnutrition remains a concern, urging better nutritional practices and community involvement.





The session concluded with positive feedback on the discussions and recommendations. The chairperson commended the CCP members’ dedication, calling for ongoing commitment to SanguiE’s development and cohesion, and expressed gratitude for partner support and participant involvement.

