SCW, CBB participate in Wilson Centre’s webinar

Manama, The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) and the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) have participated in a webinar organised by the US-based Wilson Centre, on women and financing.

During the webinar, Bahrain’s advanced experience in the field of women’s advancement and gender balance was highlighted.

SCW member, Dr. Huda Hussain Al-Maskati, shed light on the efforts of Bahrain, through the SCW, to integrate women’s needs and achieve gender balance in the financial and entrepreneurship fields, affirming the kingdom’s deep-rooted experience in this field.

Al-Makati gave a presentation about the supportive environment for women have easy access sources of funding and participation in the national development march, highlighting CBB’s issuance of circulars emphasising non-discrimination based on gender when benefiting from banking service. She also affirmed Bahrain’s endeavours to ensure the sustainability of women’s presence in executive positions and increase their proportion in the boards of directors.

Executive Director of Banking Operations at the Central Bank of Bahrain Hessa Al-Sada, presented some indicators of women’s participation in the banking sector and their benefit from banking services.

She also referred to the existing cooperation between the Supreme Council for Women, the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to enhance governance standards in boards of directors.

Director of the Middle East Programme at the Wilson Centre, Merissa Khurma, lauded Bahrain’s experience in the fields of women advancement and gender balance, describing it as a success story at the level of the region, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge to disseminate the best experiences to neighbouring countries.

A wide range of experts from the Middle East, North Africa and the United States of America participated in the webinar.

Source: Bahrain News Agency