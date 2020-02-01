Second Interministerial Council session

On the morning of Friday 31st January the Interministerial Council session continues in the meeting room at the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, in Malabo II.

The Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, oversaw the session, which began with the reading and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting. The heads of the Ministry for Finance and the General State Treasury justified the current account income for the months of October, November and December, 2020.

Continuing with the agenda, the Second and Third Vice Prime Ministers, Angel Mesie Mibuy and Alfonso Nsue Mokuy, presented the Draft law on the Prevention and Fight against Corruption in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Along the same lines, the Ministry for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, proposed the creation of an Inter sector Commission, overseen by its head and made up of other members of the Government, which would be responsible for the review and subsequent presentation at the next Interministerial Council session of the draft decree in question.

