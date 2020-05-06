SECOND MEETING OF SENATE CONTINUITY TABLE

The Senate Continuity Table met once again to reprogramme parliamentary activities for the institution, following the temporary suspension of the plenary sessions and parliamentary commissions.

The Senate Table, overseen by Teresa Efua Asangono, met to agree on aspects regarding the reprogramming of Senate business until the end of May, the moment when, through constitutional mandate, the First Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions 2020 should close.

As expressed in the agenda drawn up to that effect, the Senate Table saw and evaluated a total of three files pending adoption by the Upper Chamber Plenary, including the Draft Institutional Declaration on bullying and Juvenile Violence arising from various single-issue sessions in which the senators exchanged points of view, while outlining advisory mechanisms for the Government and other competent bodies to combat this social scourge.

The act and judgement of the Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies, and the report from the Ad-hoc Commission, charged with adapting the description of reasons and some articles from the Draft Merchant Navy Law, and the file on Adhesion to the World Customs Organization Customs Cooperation Council were points that are also to be studied during the days of the sessions, with prior consent from the Board of Spokespersons.

The meeting concluded with the usual any other business section.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office