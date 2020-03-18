Second working day after activation of State of Alarm in Spain

The 17th March was the second working day following the declaration of a state of alarm in Spain in order to combat the coronavirus. On Tuesday in Spain over one hundred deaths were recorded.

One of the measures included under the state of alarm in Spain in order to combat COVID 19, among others, is not to go out unless it is to go to work, buy essentials, or to go to a medical centre.

The citizens, compared to the first few days, are being more conscientious, which will work in favour of halting the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the latest measures by the Spanish Government, led by Pedro Sánchez, has been to close land borders, and only allow land access to Spanish people and residents. Exempt from this prohibition, according to sources from the Spanish Interior Ministry, is the transportation of goods or citizens accredited with a reason of force majeure.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry for Health, on Tuesday in Spain 150 people died and 2,000 cases were diagnosed, so cases diagnosed in Spain have now reached at least 11,178, with 500 deaths.

