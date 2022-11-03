General 

Secretary-General Welcomes First Trial Completion of Special Criminal Court in Central African Republic

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the completion of the first trial of the Special Criminal Court in the Central African Republic. In its judgment issued on 31 October, the Special Criminal Court found three accused armed group members guilty of certain crimes against humanity and war crimes following their involvement in the 21 May 2019 massacre of 46 civilians in Lemouna and Koundjili, in the north-west of the country. They were sentenced to prison terms from 20 years to life. The judgment is subject to appeal.

The Secretary-General notes that this trial is a milestone in the Central African Republic’s efforts to bring to justice those responsible for serious crimes, which is crucial for fighting impunity, breaking cycles of violence and contributing to transitional justice.

The Secretary-General calls on Member States to continue to provide support to the Special Criminal Court to ensure continuity of its operations and on the Government of the Central African Republic to promptly renew the Court’s mandate.

