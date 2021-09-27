Seegene Unveils Fully Automated Molecular Testing System at the 2021 AACC

Seegene unveils its first fully automated MDx system, STARlet-AIOS: All-in-One System at the 2021 AACC held in the Atlanta, GA, United States

AIOS is the MDx system that integrates Seegene’s liquid handler and real-time PCR instruments.

Seegene MDx system will efficiently access a wide array of Seegene’s syndromic assays.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm specializing in molecular diagnostics, is unveiling a fully automated PCR testing (MDx) system at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo to be held on September 26-30, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, USA.

The AACC is a premier exposition for clinical laboratory products and services with 73 years of history. This global event invites players of major laboratory medicine community including 700 global IVD companies. Seegene also has participated in this event since 2007 along with other global IVD companies.

During this event, Seegene will be unveiling AIOS – its first fully automated MDx system. AIOS provides high-throughput real-time PCR workflow starting from nucleic acid extraction, then, real-time PCR, and finally result interpretation. AIOS is fully automated syndromic MDx system designed in a modular concept while it compiles Seegene’s cutting-edge high multiplex real-time PCR technologies.

A noteworthy feature of AIOS is that its MDx system is composed of independent and detachable modules together with its proprietary SW architecture. Unlike others’ single-body system, AIOS is designed with an extraction/liquid handler and PCR instrument being integrated with an in-house developed robotic arm module. Hospitals and laboratories can either purchase the full package of ‘AIOS’ system or integrate their existing instruments on site if they already have Seegene’s liquid handler and real-time PCR instrument.

Some of the other highlights include: ‘high-throughput automated syndromic MDx system’. It also adopts a variety of Seegene’s assays, that are currently available on the market, which allows for symptom-based tests. And finally, it can identify the exact cause of a specific symptom with a single tube, which will enable both cost- and time- effective tests. Therefore, Seegene added that AIOS will be affordable to small-to-medium sized hospitals due to its unique modular and assay features.

“AIOS represents Seegene’s decades-long commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies in the molecular diagnostics field,” said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene, “I believe AIOS will contribute to the public health by making MDx more accessible in everyday life.”

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1357790/Seegene_logo_ Logo.jpg