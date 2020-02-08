Business 

SEMINAR ON RISK MANAGEMENT OF SAVINGS BANKS CLOSES

On 7th February, in Rabat, the Seminar on Risk Management for Savings Banks, which an Equatoguinean delegation from Finance, the Economy and Planning, had attended since 6th, came to a close.

In this final phase of the meeting, various prudential models were presented for the Management of Risk. The Equatoguinean delegation highlighted, among other models, those of Italy, France and Morocco.

According to the director, the experience acquired and the various models will serve the country when the Malabo Executive decides to set one up.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

