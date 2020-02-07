SEMINAR ON RISK MANAGEMENT OF SAVINGS BANKS IN RABAT

A delegation from the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, led by Jose A�ngel Borico Moises, Adviser to the Presidency of the Government in Matters of Finance, took part on 6th February in Seminar on Risk Management for Savings banks and consignments, in Rabat, kingdom of Morocco.

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea is thinking about creating in the future a Savings and Management bank, and before launching it the Malabo Executive, through the Ministry for Finance, is documenting the process via the experiences of other countries in the sector.

Morocco once again invited Equatorial Guinea to share these experiences through a Finance delegation, led by Borico Moises, together with the Director General for the Autonomous Fund and Harmonisation of Public Debt, Pascual Nve Mangue.

This invitation will provide the Equatoguinean delegation with a solid idea for when the Malabo Executive decides to set up the institution for deposits and consignments.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office