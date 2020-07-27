Senate bids farewell to First Vice-President of Chamber of Deputies

The Senate of the Republic, as the upper legislative body in the National Parliament, bid farewell on 25th July to the former First Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Nsobeya Efuman Nchama, who passed away on 8th July at the La Paz Medical Centre in Sipopo. His lifeless remains were taken first thing in the morning to the continental part of the country, specifically to his place of birth, Nkin Esabok, in the district of Añisok, province of Wele Nzás, where he received burial with full funeral honours.

With sadness and deep consternation, the parliamentarians from the Upper Chamber, led by the President, Teresa Efua Asangono, went early in the morning to the ministerial terminal at Malabo International Airport, to pay posthumous homage to the former First Vice-President of the Lower Chamber.

The ceremony, which was also attended by the presidential couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, allowed senators, deputies and members of the government, the Council of the Republic, the Ombudsman’s Office and the PDGE National Office, led by its General Secretary and Deputy, Jerónimo Osa Osa Ecoro and Jesusa Obono Engono Nchama, to bid a final farewell to one who had been their brother in arms during his time on earth.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office