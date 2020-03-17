Senate Table holds audience with Angolan Ambassador

A few days after the culmination of the technical work of the meeting of the Second Commission on the Economy, the Environment and Cooperation, the Senate Table, overseen by Teresa Efua Asangono, granted an audience on 16th March to the accredited Republic of Angola Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador before the Government of Equatorial Guinea, Antonio Manuel Luvualu de Carvalho.

The member States of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries are continuing to strengthen ties of collaboration in order to boost community, cultural, social, economic and political relations, and based on that ideal, Efua Asangono granted an audience to Luvualu de Carvalho, to strengthen community cooperation.

During the conversation, the two evaluated the issues covered during the meeting of the second commission, based on the approval of the proposal for its internal regulations, and the current situation regarding the implementation of the Food and Nutrition Security Strategy for member States, in which the Equatoguinean parliamentarians were recommended to create a legal tool regulating food sovereignty, which is now being implemented in the other CPLP member countries.

In the meeting they also covered questions relating to climate change, the presentation of a picture of the current electrical situation in Equatorial Guinea, and what is expected in the years to come in order to achieve self-sufficiency in electricity production.

The Angola Ambassador expressed to the President of the Senate the congratulations and acknowledgement of his Government for the excellent organisation of the event and the hospitality provided for all the delegations in general, and for Angola in particular.

Of the resolutions resulting from this parliamentary event which brought together various delegations from the AP-CPLP in Malabo, it was revealed that the next meeting would be held during the month of September, pending AP-CPLP confirmation of the host country for the event, as the statutory structure is working from the viewpoint of making the CPLP a living community with great energy.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office