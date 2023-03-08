Senate table ratifies appointment of Vice-President of Republic

Under the presidency of Teresa Efua Asangono, President of the Upper Chamber of Legislative Power, the members of the Table of this parliamentary institution met on Thursday and for the first time so far during the First Ordinary Session 2023 corresponding to the Third Legislature of the Bicameral Parliament.

The meeting arose following the appointment of the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with National Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, through Presidential Decree number 41/2023, dated 23rd January this year.

The members of the Table were acting in accordance with Article 33, paragraph 4 of Basic Law, which stipulates that before the Vice-Presidency can perform its duties, the appointment must be ratified by the Plenary of both chambers of Parliament by a simple majority of its members at an extraordinary session.

In that regard, and after analysing the circumstances and qualities of the Vice-President of the Republic, the Senate Table ratified the decision of the Presidency of the Republic to reappoint Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue as Vice-President, a decision that will soon be presented to the Board of Spokespersons and subsequently submitted to the Senate Plenary for final adoption at institutional level, before submission to the Mixed Senate-Chamber of Deputies Plenary.

The Vice-President’s new appointment comes months after the conclusion of the national Presidential, Legislative and Municipal elections.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government