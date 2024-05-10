Separatists ambush six government forces in Eyomujock

Separatist Fighters in Eyomujock subdivision in Manyu, South West region, ambushed and killed six government forces including a Brigade commander.

CNA sources hinted that someone cornered Gendarmes that Separatists were on their way to block the Eyomujock-Mamfe road. The brigade commander placed two elements in a truck that pretended to transport goods through the area while he was following them behind with four men.

Separatists ambushed the truck, killed one occupant but one escaped.

They also attacked the vehicle that was trailing the truck, killing the Brigade Commander and four men.They later set the bodies on fire, a security source said.

Source: Cameroon News Agency