The Principal of GHS Oku, Motika Emmanuel, has been in Amba capacity for more than a week.

He was kidnapped on his way to distribute Report Cards to students, after the end of first term.

CNA is reliably informed that he has paid FCFA 1.5 million out of the FCFA 6.5 demanded as ransom for his release.

Motika was later forced to write a message on his Facebook page requesting the Manager is his account at BAPCUL in Bamenda, North West region, to loan him FCFA 5 million so he can complete the ransom.

He described the situation as ‘life threatening’ and further pleaded on the Manager to disburse the money to his wife.

No group fighting in the restive region has claimed responsibility.

But the kidnappers said they had banned school in the area and see Motika’s presence as violation of their order.

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is committed to realizing its vision of positioning Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the expression of commitment followed President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare asthe Managing Director for Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with effect from December 24, 2023.

The appointment followed the retirement of Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey on the 23 of December 2023.

The statement said the Board had been directed to facilitate the exit of the underlisted Management staff, who had attained the statutory retirement age of 60 years.

They are Me Emmanuel Akotoa Fanko Group Executive, Procurement; Col. (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah; Director, Aviation Security and Mr Yaw Appiah-Danquah; Director, Airports Planning and Projects.

