Shura Council Chairman presides over conference in Rabat

Rabat, Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Salehchaired part of the 11th conference of the African and Arab Senates and Shura Councils League, which opened this morning in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco.

Heads of delegations delivered speech in which they stressed the importance of cooperation and solidarity between the Arab world and Africa to support economic development in light of the repercussions resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Saleh is leading Bahrain’s delegation which includes Services Committee chairperson Dr. Jehad Abdulla Al Fadhel and Human Rights Committee Chair Ahmed Mahdi Al Haddad.

Source: Bahrain News Agency