Snap Fitness Bringing Free At-Home Workouts To All Gym Junkies

Partnering with FitnessOnDemand™, global fitness giant will provide free 90-day access to virtual workout platform, which includes popular workouts from Sweat Factor, SH1FT, Daily Burn, and more

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Snap Fitness, the world’s premier 24/7 fitness brand, today announced a partnership with FitnessOnDemand™ to offer free 90-day global access to the market-leading virtual fitness platform for all those looking to “stay fit, stay healthy and stay home” amidst growing coronavirus concern and recommended social distancing efforts.

With the industry’s most diverse fitness video library of powerhouse brands including Sweat Factor by Mike Donvanik , Nora Tobin , SH1FT , Daily Burn , and many more, FitnessOnDemand™ virtual workouts are designed to optimize space and offer unparalleled variety, creating an ideal fitness experience for any environment. The general public can take advantage of custom content that was specifically curated to facilitate at-home workouts, all with little to no equipment and no studio required.

“We know that exercise and movement are contributing factors to a person’s mental wellness and ultimately, a well-balanced life,” says Weldon Spangler, CEO of Lift Brands, parent company of Snap Fitness and FitnessOnDemand™. “As people are asked to practice social distancing and amidst gym and business closures – for many, working out at home provides not only a way to stay fit, but also a way to stay well, both body and mind. We want to provide help where we can as responsible members of our local communities and corporate citizens of the globe. This is about making sure everyone is healthy and safe while we weather this storm together.”

Snap Fitness is committed to providing members with safe and hygienic clubs to exercise in where local government permits, and teams have been briefed on what actions they need to take, per government guidance, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. For details on additional precautions taken at Snap Fitness gyms across the globe, visit www.snapfitness.com/ coronavirus/.

About Snap Fitness:

Snap Fitness is the world’s most rewarding 24/7 fitness concept with over 850 clubs in the United States and over 1,800 clubs open or scheduled for development in over 20 countries. Snap Fitness offers members the opportunity to see real results. We provide the latest in fitness technology, diverse workout options, personal training, and the most supportive fitness community around the globe. A major fitness brand since 2003, we continue to evolve sustainably along with key fitness trends to provide results for every body!

About FitnessOnDemand™:

FitnessOnDemand is a global leader in the collection, curation and provision of high-quality, premium digital fitness content from some of the world’s leading names and experts in personalized fitness. The company is the only provider of Omnichannel content in the fitness industry, meaning customers can experience branded content via mobile app, smart device or in-club and in-room installation. The introduction of FLEX by FitnessOnDemand allows clubs to offer their members the same, seamless library of fitness and wellness content anywhere in the club, at home or on the go. This allows clubs to build member loyalty and brand-affinity beyond the club walls. FitnessOnDemand is a leading provider of digital fitness to many industries including health clubs, premium residential and business property developers and leading, luxury hotel chains. Content creators include Jillian Michaels, Sweat Factor, SH1FT, Zumba & Strong by Zumba and many more.

