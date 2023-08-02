A new incubation and accelerator programme – the South East European Innovators Programme (SEEIP) will be officially presented on Friday, Sofia Tech Park’s press office announced. The event will take place at 4:30 pm in the Incubator Building.

Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Georgi Angelov, business representatives, scientific community, investor and entrepreneurial organizations are expected to attend.

SEEIP is a technology programme open to projects and ideas from all industry sectors. It includes elements of incubation, acceleration and technology transfer, and is aimed at entrepreneurs, researchers and inventors who want to create their own company based on scientific research, to commercialize their developments, as well as to further develop their business projects, Sofia Tech Park’s release said. The programme will support the teams throughout their entrepreneurial journey – from defining the specific product or service, through finding investors and funding to entering international markets. Since 2016, Sofia Tech Park has supported the development of more than 60 innovative companies.

Sofia Tech Park is the first science and technology park in Bulgaria that develops activities to support start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, science, education and innovation. It functions as a hub for researchers, innovative start-ups and mature technology companies from Bulgaria and South-Eastern Europe. Its activities are dedicated to the development and management of an environment that supports the growth of SMEs by providing know-how, networking opportunities and access to new technologies in three key areas: information and communication technologies, life sciences and clean energy, the release said.

