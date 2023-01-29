Somagec and Pescanor affirm that tuna factory will be operational before year end

H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue will not stop until the tuna factory in Annobón is up and running. On Friday 27th January, the continuity meeting brought together the Vice-President of the Republic, the heads of the portfolios of Public Works and Finance, and the heads of Geproyectos, Somagec and Pescanor, at the Head of State’s Office.

The two companies told Nguema Obiang Mangue that they had signed an agreement allowing each to fulfil their obligations.

At the latest meeting held this week, Nguema Obiang Mangue was briefed on the conflict between Somagec and Pescanor. The latter was complaining that Somagec wanted it to fulfil some items that were not its responsibility, according to the contract. In that sense, the Government has acted as mediator between the two firms in order to clarify the situation and set a new date for the delivery of this social project.

Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is increasingly promoting the national development programme Horizonte 2035, which envisages the diversification of income sources, believes that the factory can market tuna and create hundreds of jobs that will benefit the people of Palé. To that end, he once again urged the firms to get down to work, so that the factory can be handed over to the Government before the end of this year.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government