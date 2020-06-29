Somalia: Humanitarian Dashboard – May 2020 (As of 29 June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Somalia is facing a triple threat of a COVID-19 pandemic, flash and riverine flooding and a desert locusts infestation. COVID-19 epidemiological curve continues to show a steady rise in confirmed cases over recent weeks. As of 29 June, the cases have reached 2,878 with 90 fatalities. At the same time, flash and riverine floods resulting from heavy Gu’ (April-June) rains have affected 1.2 million people, with 29 people killed and 436,000 displaced across the country. In addition, new swarms of desert locusts have been reported in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug. The confluence of multiple shocks has augmented the level of vulnerability among populations in Somalia. Already, remittances from the diaspora on which nearly half of Somali families depend have declined. Prices of basic commodities are rising following disruptions in supply chains due to COVID-19 restrictions and flood-damaged roads.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs