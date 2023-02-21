South Africa: IEC to mount online voter registration campaign for 2024 elections

PRETORIA, The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is to mount a national campaign to enable and assist South Africans to register online to vote in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The IEC says the campaign, themed “Your Vote Is Your Voice”, will feature on print, electronic and digital media.

“South Africans who are eligible to vote in these elections are encouraged to use this hassle-free and convenient way – the Electoral Commission’s Online Voter Portal – to register to vote in the elections. The online voter registration campaign is scheduled to take place from Monday, 20 February to Friday, 3 March 2023.

This campaign, targeted at South Africans who are 16 years and older, forms part of a multi-faceted year-long campaign by the Commission to encourage and facilitate eligible South Africans to register.

South Africans are encouraged to register here for the elections: https://registertovote.elections.org.za

Source: NamNews Network