South Africa welcomes COP27 outcomes

PRETORIA, The South African government on Saturday welcomed the draft outcomes text to the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

The COP27 was held in Egypt during Nov 6-18. The South African government said it captures many issues which were discussed including the urgency of climate change.

“The draft correctly frames the climate crisis and its solutions in terms of the sustainable development goals and just transitions, leaving no one left behind, and the need for broader financial sector reform to achieve these,” said Peter Mbelengwa, spokesperson of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

Mbelengwa said South Africa expects the multilateral development banks and international financial institutions to take decisive action to scale-up climate finance in 2023 and make their institutional arrangements fit for the purpose.

South Africa believes further urgent action is required to meet developed countries’ obligations, Mbelengwa said.

Mbelengwa said the country welcomed the urgent new financing arrangements and a mechanism to address damage caused by climate change for developing countries. — NNN-XINHUA

