South African Revenue Service at the centre of government efforts to improve lives: Pres Ramaphosa

PRETORIA, With R18 trillion collected over the past 25 years, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has been lauded for being at the centre of government’s efforts to improve the lives of society’s most vulnerable.

The salute on Friday came from President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered the keynote address at the revenue collector’s 25th anniversary celebration. SARS first opened its doors in October 1997.

SARS, said the President, had since its inception provided the democratic government with the financial resources to fulfil the promise of freedom, and to create a better life for all.

“We were fortunate at the time to have had visionary and astute leadership that brought together different capabilities, bureaucratic structures and policies to create this most potent symbol of hope.”

In attendance were Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Commissioner of SARS, Edward Kieswetter, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, and Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Kuben Naidoo.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Joe Maswanganyi, Presidency Director-Genral Phindile Baleni, and Judge Dennis Davis, also graced the event. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana virtually addressed the event.

“The institution has always understood that it is at the centre of our efforts to improve the lives of society’s most vulnerable,” said President Ramaphosa. “Beyond its revenue and compliance mandate, SARS was created to have a transformative impact. This is thanks to the revenue collected by SARS.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic government supported businesses in distress with tax relief measures that were well administered by SARS.

He said these measures were intended to prevent factory closures, job losses and ensure that the livelihoods of workers could be safeguarded, none of these financial interventions would have been possible were it not for the excellent work of the committed employees at SARS.

Since its formation in 1997, SARS had collected over R18 trillion for government.

The President these trillions were to fund various programs that have supported the lives of South Africans.

“When one compares the amount of R1.6 trillion collected by end of March 2022 to the R147 billion SARS collected in 1996/1997, one becomes aware of the enormously impressive work that is done by SARS.

“This accomplishment is due to the passion, commitment and focus by the staff of SARS to bring to life the higher purpose I referred to earlier,” he said.

The President said it was critical that more be done to improve service delivery, to root out corruption and ensure that the country’s economy recovers.

He saluted the SARS staff, saying they were “our unsung heroes who have continued to carry out your patriotic tasks during the most difficult of times”. These included the global financial crisis of 2007/2008, the country’s economic difficulties, the State Capture period, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

The President emphasised that it was critical for taxpayers and traders comply with their legal obligations for SARS to deliver optimally on its work.

“To those compliant taxpayers who meet their legal obligations, I salute you. It is your compliance that enables SARS to fulfil its mandate of collecting all the revenue that is due,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said SARS was an excellent example of a government entity that is efficient and effective.

