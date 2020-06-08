Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (8 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya, Malawi and South Africa.

• All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern.

• The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from about 10,000 on 1 May to nearly 50,000 by the end of the month.

• Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.

• Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

KEY FIGURES

• 74,229 (as of 7 June)

• 1,686 total deaths

• 26 countries affected in the region

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs