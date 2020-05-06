SPAIN ENTERS PHASE 0 OF DOWNSCALING PLAN

On 4th may Spain entered phase 0 of its downscaling plan which it has outlined in order to begin the road towards normality, while waiting for scientists to develop a drug to put an end to COVID-19.

During phase 0 of the activated downscaling plan hairdressers, opticians, dentists and small businesses have reopened their doors, together with bars and restaurants for food delivery to homes.

For his part, the Minister for Health reported on 4th May that in the last 24 hours 164 people died of the coronavirus in Spain, the same figure as Sunday. Is should be pointed out that in Spain experts are continuing to recommend that the population complies with the preventive measures, as to date the virus has not been completely controlled.

In the last 24 hours, less than 200 people have died in Spain due to the coronavirus.

With the latest figure, the number of mortal victims in Spain due to COVID-19 has risen to 25,264, with 217,466 confirmed infections.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office