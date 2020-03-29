Spanish Government toughens confinement measures

Fourteen days after the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, reported on the evening of 28th march on the new measures drawn up by his government against COVID-19.

According to Pedro Sánchez, from 30th March to 9th April all non-essential economic activity in Spain will be stopped, with only activities connected to the supply of energy, food, health, pharmacies and the press continuing. Through these latest measures, the Spanish Government is strengthening the confinement, taking into account that the first measures taken did not affect, among others, those working in the construction sector. In the last 24 hours 838 people died in Spain, taking the number of deaths to over 6,000. The number of infections is now over 43,000, according to the latest report from the Ministry for Health. It is worth noting that Spain continues to be the European country with the second highest number of COVID-19 victims. Italy leads the list.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office