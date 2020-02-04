Speech by President of Senate

The supreme values of peace, as indispensable elements for harmonious living and a guarantee for Equatoguinean society were the points highlighted on Monday by the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, during her speech delivered to mark the opening of the First Ordinary period of Parliamentary Sessions 2020, held at the International Palace of Conferences in Sipopo.

With these expressions of gratitude the leader of the Upper Chamber, Teresa Efua Asangono, began her speech during the opening ceremony of the First Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions in 2020, following a minute’s silence in memory of the recently deceased senator elect for the jurisdiction of Bata and Second Vice-President of the Senate during the first legislature, Fortunato Nzambi Machinde. Efua Asangono listed the important matters contained in the working programme to be covered during this period of sessions.

With regards to matters relating to the social phenomena which have affected society in recent days, such as juvenile delinquency, the Senate has planned for this period of sessions a special plenary session on the resolutions sent by the First vice Prime Minister Charged with the department of Education and Sports, on the punishments and measures adopted to confront the wave of delinquency.

The working agenda for the Upper Chamber also includes the appearance of the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, who will respond to questions put by the parliamentary group of the Democratic Coalition in the Senate, together with the presence before the Senate plenary of other members of the Government to respond to questions within their portfolios.

To parliamentarians in general and to the senators in particular, the President of the Senate asked for maximum interest in order to contribute to the enrichment of the legislative capacity in Equatorial Guinea, to be firm and to have the desire to improve every day.

To conclude her speech, Efua praised the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for the moral and economic support and the advice he had always reserved for the Senate, and the First lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, for her humanitarian spirit, which has become the solution to problems in society.

During the opening ceremony new senators were incorporated for the electoral jurisdictions of Mongomo and Micomeseng. They are Juan Nguema Nze Okomo and Justino Obama Nve, who were sworn in before the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. The ceremony concluded with a group photo on the esplanade of the Sipopo Palace of conferences and a reception at the restaurant La Gaviota.

