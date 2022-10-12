St Kitts and Nevis – the perfect choice for astute investors concerned about global instability

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world is changing and is at an unpredictable place. The aftermath of the global pandemic has plagued the world with instability and many people are looking for options to escape the challenges and restrictions imposed by their countries of origin. At some point in life, almost everyone has fantasized about escaping from their highly stressed lives to live in the peaceful and calm surroundings of a beautiful island. Making this dream a reality is now more accessible than ever before as the world rallies to recover from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instability caused by political conflict or malfunctioning societies has been experienced by both developing and developed countries. With the world in crisis and a number of protectionist regimes gaining power, exacerbated by tightening of borders and increased measures to prevent flight out of capitals, people feel like their freedom is under threat. In these situations, looking to relocate to a different country while seeking peace and stability is neither a far-fetched thought nor a selfish act. Families and entrepreneurs who have both the resources and the will to relocate to a different country, seeking better opportunities and living conditions for themselves and their families, are one of the most well-suited groups for investing in CBI programmes offered by a number of countries throughout the world.

St Kitts and Nevis, located in the Eastern Caribbean, is one of the most sought-after destinations when it comes to travel and tourism. But in addition to that, the country is home to the world’s first and one of the most trusted Citizenship by Investment Programmes. With a stable, safe and peaceful environment, it is a welcome space for those who choose to make it their home.

The CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis was launched in 1984 and has been the pride of the Caribbean ever since. The idyllic islands’ stunning natural beauty, rich history, and friendly locals make it a perfect destination for people looking for the traditional Caribbean experience.

The island nation in the western hemisphere has become a favourite destination for wealthy people from countries in East Africa, and it is especially attractive to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) globally.

East Africa includes a diversified set of nations, with these countries not only home to many HNWIs, but also a wide range of issues that might cause internal conflict or instability. At least three East African nations, including Kenya, are among the seven most populous nations on the continent, thus making the area into one of the fastest-growing populations in the world.

However, at the same time, the East-African region is plagued with a number of concerns, which make the area less desirable. Over the last few years, East Africa has experienced insecurity, a lack of stability and good governance. The nations in the East Africa have, for a long time, struggled to cope with and resolve some major security concerns such as security breaches, widespread terrorism, and disputes. With these challenges individuals question whether their home country is the ideal environment to raise a family, start a business or invest ones wealth.

High Net Worth Individuals residing in such a political area often find it easier and more comfortable to switch to a more peaceful and stable nation. The friendly and peaceful shores of St Kitts and Nevis are an ideal destination for individuals seeking a respite from the chaos of the world.

St Kitts and Nevis is jointly managed via the efforts of the Governor-General, who is the crown’s official representative in the country, along with the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, and the Premier, who is responsible for overseeing the management and administration of Nevis Island.

The distribution of power between the three entities who are answerable to the people of the federation, ensures that there is a fair distribution of power amongst the representative entities. As a result, St Kitts and Nevis is able to provide a politically stable home to those who seek to invest in the CBI Programme of the country to attain alternative citizenship.

The country has a deep-rooted history which has been passed down through generations of people who lived on the islands and has for generations attracted historians and enthusiasts of history to its shores.

The CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis provides an opportunity to obtain alternative citizenship for the investor and their family. An investor’s spouse, children, parents and siblings are eligible for citizenship along with the investor. Another benefit is that once a person has citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, children can inherit citizenship from their parents.

Many countries all over the world have been dubbed insensitive and non-inclusive of a certain group of people; accordingly, people find it hard at times to ensure their safety and the safety of their families. St Kitts and Nevis is a country of inclusivity and provides citizens with a place they can live their life the way they want without the fear of discrimination. St Kitts and Nevis is known for its welcoming and warm nature to all those who grace its shores, whether for tourism or citizenship.

As one of the oldest CBI programmes on offer in the Caribbean, St Kitts and Nevis has been recognised several times as the best running CBI Programme in the world. In 2022 the Professional Wealth Management Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times, ranked it jointly as the number one programme in the 2022 CBI Index Report. Amongst others it was recognised for its “Ease of Processing” and “Due Diligence” Pillars.

In a time when the world is less certain than ever before and where a growing number of people are considering their options, relocating to St Kitts and Nevis to enjoy the peace, stability and opportunities afforded by the country seems to be the perfect option for a number of high net worth individuals, for economic, financial, political and social reasons.

Alternative citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis emerges as a platform to alleviate the risk of uncertainty and works as an insurance policy. There is no better plan than having the option to set up a new home and escape to a better lifestyle.

Like every other person on the planet, people from East Africa require alternative citizenship to protect their families and in a secure and stable environment. It offers peace of mind in an uncertain world – it’s the perfect backup plan (Plan B).

