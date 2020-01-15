Start of course at Central Africa Public Health training Centre

On 14th January, in Brazzaville, the Inter State Higher Education Centre for Public Health in Central Africa, opened the 2019 2020 academic year in the presence of various teachers and students.

The opening ceremony for the 2019 2020 school year began with an interactive activity consisting in each country expressing in various mother tongues the way to greet and wish happy new year to the others present.

In his speech, the educational coordinator from the centre stressed that discipline, responsibility and research were the three essential elements at the institution, in addition to presenting those present with the centre’s annual programme for the course.

In another of the activities developed by the student body, according to the general management, each member country from the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States, presented the health system in the country.

The representative from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Reginalda Mbasogo Nkisogo, declared that the Equatoguinean health system was pyramidal, and went on to indicate the efforts deployed by the Government in the health sector.

In his opening speech, the interim director general of the sub regional institution, Eric Fouty, underlined in general terms the main aims of the centre.

In this new year, the institution has a total of 64 students on the Masters in Public Health, all from CEMAC member countries, divided into two groups to assist with learning.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office