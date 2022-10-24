State awards Order of Military Merit to Security staff

The Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, has decorated 33 members of the Security Corps with the Medal of the Order of Military Merit.

Attending the ceremony were the Chancellor of National Orders, the Prime Minister of the Government, the third Vice Prime Minister, the Ministers for Security and Defence, and senior officers from the uniformed corps.

The first, second and third class and suffering for the homeland medals were awarded under presidential decree number 125/2022, dated 19th October, for the brilliant performance by the security forces during the dismantling and neutralisation of an armed group barricaded into the headquarters of the dissolved Citizens for Innovation (CI) party on 29th September, which was holding more than 200 people, including children, pregnant women and the elderly.

“The decorations that have just been awarded to you are rightful recognition of the courageous, patriotic action you demonstrated, and for reaffirming the commitment that you took on towards the homeland on the day when you swore before the National Flag”, said H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, when addressing the uniformed corps.

“Your dedication and determination in putting down these acts of vandalism and rebellion inspire trust and pride in our Armed Forces and State Security Corps, which are essential elements in safeguarding the achievements and conquests made to date to preserve the peace and stability of the Nation,” added the Head of Defence and Security Corps.

Likewise, the Vice-President of the Republic insisted that the actions of 29th September had made it clear that “the peace and stability enjoyed by Equatorial Guinea are non-negotiable”.

“H. E. the President of the Republic has been warning us of the need to remain vigilant in the face of challenges and destabilisation attempts by our enemies. What happened on 29th September is a glimpse of what could happen if we were not prepared and ready to defend the sovereignty that belongs to everyone”, said H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue in another part of his speech.

“Through your heroic actions we have sent a strong message to the enemies of our homeland, warning them that the atmosphere of peace and security that we Equatoguineans enjoy is non-negotiable and unbreakable, and any action or attempt to undermine this condition will be met with a swift, severe response by the people of Equatorial Guinea and its security forces,” added the Equatoguinean Vice-President.

In the course of their duties, some of the troops suffered serious injuries to limbs, abdomen and other parts of the body, and one died as a result of rebel gunfire.

In the speech delivered by the Vice-President of the Republic, there were also words of recognition for Vicente Edú Ondó Akele, Corporal of the National Police, who fell in the line of duty while taking part in the rescue of the people kidnapped at the CI headquarters and who was posthumously decorated on 7th October at the Acacio Mañe Ela barracks in Malabo with the Medal of Suffering for the Fatherland second class.

