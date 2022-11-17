State Grid Green and Low-carbon Development Report was released at UNFCCC COP 27 China Pavilion

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 9, 2022, the side event “Reduce Pollution& Carbon Emissions with Coordinated Promotion of Green Power Development, Cooperation in Addressing Global Climate Change” co-hosted by the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences and China Federation of Industrial Economics and organized by Carbon Will (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. was successfully held in the China Pavilion of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference. State Grid Green and Low-carbon Development Report was successfully released at the side event, demonstrating the effectiveness and contribution of State Grid Corporation of China to international community in response to global climate change.

In recent years, State Grid has thoroughly implemented the new energy security strategy of “Four Revolutions and One Cooperation”, focusing on accelerating the green transformation of the development mode. The company actively serves the goal of achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality, insisting that clean and low carbon development is the direction, energy supply assurance is the foundation of development, energy security is the key to development, energy independence is the foundation of development, energy innovation is the driving force of development, energy saving and efficiency improvement should promote development, and strive to be the promoter, pioneer and leader of clean and low carbon energy transformation. State Grid has made remarkable achievements in promoting green energy transformation and tackling climate change.

State Grid Green and Low-carbon Development Report is divided into four themes: accelerating the green transformation of the development mode, further promoting environmental pollution prevention and control, improving the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem, and promoting carbon peak and carbon neutrality actively and steadily. Through 12 typical project cases, including “Zhangbei Flexible DC Engineering, Let the Wind of Zhangbei Light Up Beijing’s Lights”, “Realize Zero-Energy Buildings and Help the Construction of Smart Ecological City”, “Protect the Giant Panda Paradise and Promote the Coexistence of Man and Nature”, “Kaishan Island Smart Microgrid, Create a Green and Low-carbon Energy Application Model on the Island”, the company’s actions and practices of green and low-carbon development are displayed in an all-round way.

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 27) was held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from 7 November to 18 November 2022. Guided by the agreements, decisions and commitments reached at previous sessions, this session will strive to promote global action to combat climate change through greenhouse gas emission reduction, improving economic adaptation to climate change, and developing low-carbon finance. The China pavilion side event “Reduce Pollution & Carbon Emissions with Coordinated Promotion of Green Power Development, Cooperation in Addressing Global Climate Change” aims to show the world the positive efforts and achievements made by China’s power and energy industry in tackling global climate change, establish broader contacts with all parties, and jointly implement the common global goals set forth in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Contact: Chenxi Su, +86-13693696473

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1949920/State_Grid_ Green_Low_carbon_Development_ Report.jpg