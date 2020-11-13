General 

Statement on behalf of the UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern & Southern Africa, Mohamed Malick Fall

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of children affected by ongoing military operations in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.
UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and to protect children from harm. UNICEF also calls on all parties to ensure that humanitarian actors have unconditional and sustained access on the ground to reach civilians in need and to preserve children’s access to basic social services.”
Media Contacts
Victor Chinyama
Chief of Communication, Advocacy & Partnerships
UNICEF Ethiopia
Tel: +251 911 255 109
Email: vchinyama@unicef.org
James Elder
Regional Chief of Communication
UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa
Tel: +254 715 581 222
Email: jelder@unicef.org

Source: UN Children’s Fund

