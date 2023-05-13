Stranded traders want demand indemnity and new market location

Close to 200 frustrated traders, victims of the Thursday May 11 massive demolition exercise at Marché de la Garè in New Bell Douala II sub-division say till present, authorities have said nothing about their highly expected indemnification.

“The common man has been feeding from his activities in this demolished market. The economy of the country is broken. No jobs. How will the traders be able to feed their families and take care of the school needs of their children? The situation is critical. We are still waiting to hear from the mayor of Douala II and government authorities.” A victim explained.

In order to meet their household needs, some of the victims have decided to squeeze themselves at along the road to market their goods in a bit to generate income.

“Presently we are selling on the road despite accident risks. We are compelled to take the risk because it is the sole option.”

On the site, agents (municipal police) of the Douala II council and security elements are present to ensure the caterpillar clears off the debris without any resistance from the traders.

Since Thursday, victims are still on the site trying to recover some items buried in the debris.

Other young persons stormed the place extracting iron rods, planks, aluminium and other important materials to sell.

According to the Douala II council authorities, the demolition of the Marché de la Garè falls within the council’s urban disorder fight plan.

What the traders now want is indemnity and a new market where they can continue their activities.

Source: Cameroon News Agency