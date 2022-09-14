Up2Us2022 is hybrid, in person at the NY Society for Ethical Culture and live streamed free.Register for tickets HERE

EVENT: Up2Us2022: Strategies and Solutions to Save the Coolest Planet in the Universe

VENUE: New York Society for Ethical Culture, Adler Hall, 2 West 64th Street, NYC

DATE: Monday, September 19th, 2022, 7:00 — 8:45 p.m. ET

WHAT: For the fifth year in a row, a team of pro-bono women producers have created a highly anticipated event on the first night of Climate Week NYC, featuring a stellar lineup of world-renowned climate and sustainability thought leaders. This annual Climate Week event will feature iconic speakers, solutionaries and movement leaders addressing the need for solutions at the speed and scale required this critical decade.

WHO: You will be moved by a special video message from actress, talk-show host and sustainability advocate Drew Barrymore and touched by a live performance from 15-year old America’s Got Talent runner-up and two time Golden Buzzer winner, singing phenom Angelica Hale.

The speakers will include:

Dr. Jonathan Foley: Chief Scientist & Exec Dir., Project Drawdown

Janine Benyus: Co-Founder, Biomimicry Institute

Kate Raworth: Creator, Doughnut Economics

Bill McKibben: Founder, Third Act, 350org

Xiye Bastida: Youth Activist, Co-founder, Re-Earth Initiative

JoJo Mehta: Exec. Dir., Stop Ecocide International

Ginger Zee, Chief Meteorologist, ABC News

Alexandria Villasenor: Youth Activist, Founder, Earth Uprising

Mark Hertsgaard: Exec. Dir., Covering Climate Now

Julia Olson: Founder, Our Children’s Trust

The event is hybrid, both in person at the NY Society for Ethical Culture and live streamed. Register for tickets HERE

And a word about the team of pro bono producers from Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Carlos Nobre: “I want to thank the entire team from Up2Us2022 for the work you are doing to find solutions to cool the planet.”

