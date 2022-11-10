Sungrow Will Supply Africa’s Largest Private IPP PV Project of SOLA Group with the 1+X Modular Inverter Solution

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, and SOLA Group, a leading independent power producer in South Africa, signed a PV inverter supply contract for Africa’s Largest Private IPP PV Project of 256MWp. This project will power 5 facilities of Tronox, the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, through the wheeling agreements with Eskom.

This is the first private IPP PV project of the SOLA Group, and it requires high-quality products and a cooperative team to make sure its smooth delivery. Sungrow provides the new-generation 1+X modular inverters, an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters, thus bringing a more flexible design for different block sizes and making the on-site O&M easier. More importantly, the 1+X modular inverter is also equipped with intelligent string-level diagnosis to improve the power yield and real-time parallel arc detection to further protect system safety. Therefore, these advantages help lower the overall OPEX. As SOLA Group is a local IPP in South Africa, it also emphasizes localized efforts and contributions. Sungrow owns a branch in South Africa with local technical engineers and a service team, which provides dedicated and constructive onsite cooperation for the SOLA Group.

When this project is fully implemented by 2023, it will generate 540 GWh of clean electricity per year and greatly reduce Tronox’s carbon footprint across its production chain. This large-scale utility project can bring considerable clean power generation capacity, thus contributing to filling the current electricity gap in South Africa and quickening its pace of energy transition and modernization.

“This 256MWp Solar Project is the largest as well as the first of this scale in South Africa. SOLA Group as the project IPP takes serious consideration in selecting our suppliers. Sungrow’s industry-leading modular inverter solutions, profound experience in solar projects and dedicated local team make it stand out. We firmly believe through productive cooperation, SOLA Group and Sungrow will successfully deliver this milestone project and add value to South African Solar PV Market”, said Ian Burger the Chief Technical Officer.

“We are honoured to be selected as the inverter supplier for this milestone project and to enable our valued customers to use clean electricity for self-usage. We will make sure of its smooth delivery with reliable solutions and dedicated local service. As South Africa’s utility market is quickly developing, Sungrow looks forward to cooperating with more distinguished partners like SOLA group to seize upcoming opportunities and contribute jointly to South Africa’s energy transition”, said Phyllis Yang, Director of Sungrow Southern Africa region.

About the SOLA Group

The SOLA Group is a vertically-integrated provider of renewable energy solutions, aiming to transform Africa through clean energy. With over 13 years of experience, SOLA’s expertise lies in the origination, development, financing, engineering design, project management and Operations and Maintenance of renewable energy facilities.

More information at https://solagroup.co.za/

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1943512/ c195ae28ca608a8d7f192ec51deca1 1.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1344575/Logo.jpg