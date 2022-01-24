Sungrow Wins MESIA Solar Awards 2022 as the “Regional Technology Provider for Inverters” on the World Future Energy Summit

The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) is the largest solar trade association in the MENA region, representing over 150 international and local organizations. Each year, MESIA awards good practice, professionalism, quality, safety, and innovation with the “MESIA Solar Awards”. In 2022, Sungrow applied for the “Regional Technology Provider” with its ultra-powerful string inverter SG350HX and the most innovative “1+X” modular inverter. After rounds of judging via a panel of industry experts and leaders, Sungrow won this honor eventually among other distinguished applicants.

According to MESIA’s testimonial of this award, the two utility-scale inverters: SG350HX and “1+X” modular inverter prove more technically adaptable to MENA region, as they are able to lower the LCOE by the compatibility with the growing preference of higher wattage. Both inverters passed all international and IEC standards and they have high protection standard.

Throughout the past three days from January 17th to 19th at the WFES 2022, Sungrow also showcased several new products. The latest 1500V Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System, the new-generation Residential Energy Storage System—SH6.0RS and other solar plus storage products were exhibited. Many prestigious international energy companies including ACWA Power, EDF, Masdar, AMEA Power, Marubeni visited Sungrow’s booth and learned about the new solutions. Moreover, Sungrow signed a total of 340MW of residential, and C&I inverter orders with three well-known distributors including Organge from the UAE, ACO from Egypt and AI-Raebi from Yemen.

Facing the booming renewable energy industry in MENA, Sungrow began strategizing and cultivating the MENA market quite early. Currently, Sungrow occupies the largest market share in that region. In the future, relying on the localized sales network, warehouse, and service outlets, Sungrow looks forward to expanding its presence in MENA and helping the region’s transition to clean energy.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, as well as floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow via: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1731320/MESIA_Solar_ Awards_2022.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1344575/Logo.jpg