SW Peace Forum: Gov’t to examine challenges and trace way forward

The Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s office Ebune Confiance Balungeli on behalf of the Prime Minister has said that the government is committed to the socio-economic development of the South West region.

He was speaking during the opening of the first-ever peace and development forum organized by the Southwest Regional Assembly.

The Minister’s representative cited ongoing efforts to revamp the two agro-industrial giants in the region.

According to him, such an initiative offers a veritable platform to harness local energy toward restoring sustainable peace and development in the region.

” This Forum has to do with examining the challenges of this region and tracing the way forward. For the next two days, they are going to discuss them. It shows the atomized importance of the fact that people can come together and discuss topical issues of this region. You all know that this region has been inflicted with many security challenges. Thank God things are getting better and better” he stated.

The PM’s representative continued, “The peace process is permanent.

I have come, I have listened and I am going back to report to the Prime Minister the enthusiasm of the people of South West region for peace and development. Their attachment to a state institution and to H.E president Paul Biyia”

“The South West region through this conference has shown that they have their destiny in their hands and that, they don’t depend on onlookers” he continued

The President of the South West Regional Assembly, Bakoma Zacheus Elango, said they intend to use the platform to gather ideas that will sustain the achievement registered since the start of their mandate over two years ago.

“We are aware of the certain challenges we face and therefore we have decided to convene this forum that we have named ” South West Peace and Development Forum” Bakoma stated in

an interview granted to the state broadcaster, CRTV.

The platform which ended on May 13 will provided an avenue for the population from the grassroots to ask questions and get clarification on varied subject matters that concern the region.

Source: Cameroon News Agency