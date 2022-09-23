Swearing-in ceremony at Presidency of Republic

On Thursday, the President of the Republic, Head of State and Government, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, oversaw the swearing-in ceremony for 30 officials recently appointed by the Head of State’s Office, to occupy posts in the Public Administration.

“I wish you success and achievements in your new functions. The positions are granted to citizens in order to streamline services with a view to improving administrative services reserved for administrators, and as a consequence to achieve effective and efficient management in the country as the objective of the Government”. Thus stated the President of the Republic on Thursday 22nd September 2022, in the presence of some thirty figures recently appointed by the Head of State.

They were the Republic of Equatorial Guinean Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassadors to the Russian Federation and the State of Israel, Luciano Ncogo Ndong Ayecaba and Eustaquio Nseng Esono, appointed by Presidential Decrees numbers 63 and 64, respectively.

For her part, Cristina Mangue Abeso is the current Permanent Delegate of Equatorial Guinea before the China Economic Forum with the Countries from the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries, officially known as the Macau Forum.

Following the end of his mandate at the head of the Central African States Development Bank and his return to the country, Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama once again raised his hand before the leader of the nation as Chief Executive Officer of the Ceiba Intercontinental National Airline.

The event took place under the watchful eye of the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, in addition to the presidents of constitutional bodies, advisers to the Head of State, and the General Secretary of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Jerónimo Osa Osa Ecoro.

By means of Presidential Decrees and collectively, the Director Generals of the Presidential Press, the Court of Auditors, the Ombudsman and senior civil servants and similar officials from the Ministries for National Security, National Defence, Public Administration and Administrative Reform and the Department for Maintenance and Conservation of State Buildings, attached to the Presidency of the Republic, swore responsibility and rigour in their respective functions within the Central State Administration.

His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo denounced the practice of corruption by public servants, and added that the Executive would monitor the administrative actions of the new appointees.

He has also criticised and described as disastrous the management of Ceiba Intercontinental by the previous management, and for that reason encouraged the new CEO to improve its services.

At another point in his reflections, the President also warned against the lack of nationalist spirit of many Equatoguineans, who undervalue the political management of the Government and the progress of the nation.

With best wishes for the success of each and every one of the figures appointed by the Head of State, in addition to a salutation before His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, this swearing-in ceremony in the Ambassadors’ Hall of the People’s Palace in Malabo came to an end.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government