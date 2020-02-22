Swearing-in ceremony before President of Republic

Some figures recently appointed through Presidential Decree were sworn into their respective posts on Friday 21st February at the People’s Palace in Malabo, at a ceremony held in the Ambassadors Hall and overseen by the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

JesAs Obama Nsang, Deputy General Secretary of the Senate, in representation of senior officials from the institution, and director generals from public administration, swore an oath of loyalty to the people and Government of Equatorial Guinea before the Head of State.

Lamberto Nguema Micha, Chief of Staff; Miguel Angel Abaga, second Chief of Staff, Charged with the Insular Region, and Juan Nsue Esono, Inspector General of the armed forces and security corps for the Insular Region, also raised their hands before the President to be sworn into their new responsibilities within the Ministry for Defence.

Also swearing in were the new Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Miguel Edjang Angue; Armando Kote Echuaka, the Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon; Leandro Ebang Miko, the Ambassador to the Republic of Chad; Domingo Edu Andeme, the Adviser at the Embassy in Spain; Joaquin Ndong, the military attache at the headquarters of Equatoguinean diplomacy in Beijing, People’s Republic of China, Santiago Mauro Nguema, the military attache at the Embassy in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco; Andres Ndong Micha, the Consul General in Douala, Cameroon, and finally, the Second Secretary at the Embassy in London, the United Kingdom, Enrique Bayeme.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and National Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue; the presidents of constitutional bodies; the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue; some members of the Government; advisers to the Head of State’s Office, and the General Secretary of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for his part, invited those appointed to exercise with transparency their new functions, and to avoid corruption and a lack of respect for others.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office