Syinix Elevates Home Cinema Experience in 2022 with U51 Series Android TV™ –Super Vision technology

As a professional home appliance brand belonged to Transsion Holdings CO.,Ltd. , Syinix has cooperated with Tecno, Infinx, and Itel* on developing innovative home electronics with a R&D team of more than 3,000 people. It has been deeply engaged in Africa for years, focusing on user insight research and local innovation to launch innovative display technologies such as “SUPER VISION”.

Super Vision is a technology developed by Syinix R&D team to make TV images more suitable for African local aesthetics. The Syinix AI algorithm trains thousands of TV images and develop portrait technology that are also used in smart phone brands, such as Tecno and Infinix.

U51 series’s 4K ultra HD panel, and high-performance HDR algorithm assure you a visual feast. AI+SR super resolution decoding and unique color display adjustment technology help delivering ultra rich and clear images, which is suitable for those who enjoys bright and vivid picture.

For a theater-level sound experience, the Syinix U51 series is equipped with latest “TWO-TRACK” 24W box speakers, and Dolby Audio technology. Compared to the effect of the 12W sound that are popular in market, it can absolutely bring a extraordinary audio experience, especially when you are enjoying a movie, a football game or pure musics.

Android TV makes it easier to get more from your TV. Choose from 400,000+ movies and shows from across streaming services. Ask Google to control your TV, get recommendations of what to watch, dim the lights, and more with your voice. Cast photos, videos, and music from smart devices to your TV with Chromecast built-in™.

Do more on your TV with your voice. Press the Google Assistant button on your remote to quickly search 400,000+ movies and shows, get recommendations to match your mood, control smart home devices, and more.

It’s also worth mentioning the free on-site after-sell service of Syinix TV:

Built-in satellite— “Three-in-one” TV saves you the cost of buying an extra set-top box.

Built-in free stabilizer— Wide voltage design of Syinix U51 series TV works normal in all kinds of complex power grids.With such design, customer can feel at ease and enjoy most the pleasure brought by watching TV.

After-sell service— Free to home service and more are provided by Carlcare* for specific Syinix products.

Syinix U51 series and more new TV series will be available at 17th April, More information on Syinix brand and its’ product, you can visit its’ website: https://ke.syinix.com/.

* Google, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Tecno,Infinix and Itel are three most favoured phone brands in Africa and belong to Shenzhen Transsion Holdings CO.,LTD.

* Carlcare is Syinix’s official after-sell partner in Africa.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1796137/SUPER_VISION_ TECHNOLOGY.jpg