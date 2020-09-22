Arabic Press Releases South Africa 

TCM Lianhua Qingwen Capsule approved for registration in Mauritius

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002603) announced on Tuesday that it has received a registration approval issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Mauritius, indicating Lianhua Qingwen Capsule has been registered in accordance with the standards for Chinese Traditional Medicine.

As a leading product of Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Lianhua Qingwen products are mainly used for the treatment of cold and flu-related diseases, and have been listed in the diagnosis and treatment schemes for cold and flu-related diseases by the National Health Commission of China and National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China successively for many times. In 2020, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule / Granule has been listed as a recommended medicine for the epidemic in the Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Versions #4-#8), issued officially by the related Chinese authorities. In April, 2020, the National Medical Products Administration of China approved that a new indication for “mild and common COVID-19” was added to Lianhua Qingwen Capsule on the basis of its originally approved indications.

Up to now, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule has been approved for launching on the market in nearly 20 countries and regions including Brazil, Philippines, Kuwait, Romania and Thailand.

