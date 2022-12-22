Teresa Efua Asansono chairs meeting of Senate Continuity Table

The members making up the Senate Continuity Table, led by its President, Teresa Efua Asangono, met on Wednesday 21st December to reorganise the programme for the upcoming consultative meeting of the Upper Chamber.

The meeting, which took place in the multi-purpose hall at the administrative complex of the institution, allowed those present to discuss the Senate’s contribution during the opening session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, in addition to other points included in the programme for the ceremony.

This opening session takes place thirty days after the announcement of the results from the general elections, as provided for in Article 62 of the Basic Law of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, and the Internal Regulations of the Senate in Article 2, paragraph 1, contained in Chapter 2.

The Senate’s opening ceremony, which will take place in the near future, will serve to identify the representatives of the people who have been elected for each electoral constituency, the appointed and ex officio representatives, in addition to the appointment of the members who will make up the Table of the Upper House of Parliament for the third legislature.

In other business, he members of the Continuity Table also took the opportunity to assess the legislative activities carried out during the second legislature, which culminated in the presidential, legislative and municipal elections held on 20th November.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government