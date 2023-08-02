Mr Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, National Chairman of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) has underscored the need for unity amongst labour unions at the public universities for the benefit of their members. He emphasised: ‘Without unity of the unions in the public universities, the ordinary workers will suffer and workers’ solidarity and bargaining power muted. Our democratic dispensation should strengthen but not undermine the unity of labour unions in the public universities.’ Mr Abdul-Rahman said this while delivering a solidarity address during the 21st Biennial University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) National Congress, held at the University for Development Studies in Tamale. The congress, attended by UTAG Executives from all public universities across the country, was to discuss the welfare of UTAG as well as swear its new leadership into office. It was on the theme: ‘Labour Unionism and Socio-economic Transformation in Ghana: Can UTAG be the Pacesetter?’ Mr Abdul-Rahman spoke against instances where some labour unions tended to claim exclusivity on areas of representations to the detriment of others, saying ‘Such entrenched positions cannot and must not be countenanced in modern day of labour unionism and would be met by strong resistance by sister unions.’ He expressed hope that the new leadership of UTAG would try to create an appropriate platform for negotiation, consultation, and collaboration to facilitate the unions in the public universities working together to achieve their common goals. He emphasised that the existence of more labour unions strengthened the industrial systems and brought improvement in the working conditions of workers. He also called on all labour unions in and across the political and social strata to be more patriotic to the national cause of their members and workers, saying ‘We ask the labour unions to exhibit a renewed and stronger spirit of ensuring the paramount interest of their members.’ Mr Abdul-Rahman expressed gratitude to UTAG for its recognition of and interest in TEWUG as well as the opportunity for TEWUG to address its National Congress. He commended UTAG for championing the interest of its members, saying, ‘It needs not be emphasised that UTAG has since its formation ensured the prevalence of the paramount interests of its members. In fact, TEWUG, just like UTAG, has been able to fight for improved working conditions of its members and workers in fulfilment of the legitimate expectations of its members. Professor Mamudu Akudugu, National President of UTAG gave assurance of UTAG’s commitment to work towards the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency