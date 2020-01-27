Textile exhibition in National Park

The Minister for Culture and Tourism and the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso visited the selection that the various countries in Africa exhibited during the VI Edition of the International Textile Salon (SITA).

The African countries taking part in the event have had their articles on show since Friday 24th January. Equatorial Guinea was also part of the exhibition.

The members of the Government visited various stands to see the type of articles presented by each country. During the visit they saw various articles of clothing, necklaces and shoes, among other textiles and accessories.

Furthermore, our country presented products, such as those by Nani, who fascinated everyone with creations in footwear, and necklaces using beer and soft drinks pulls. Equally the Nana Mangue Centre impressed with its special way of decorating sheets and other articles.

The visits concluded with an interview held in the national Park with the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, in which he described the fair as a success and congratulated our country for the good organisational work.

The event is taking place from 24th to 26th January.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office