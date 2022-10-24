The Banker names BANGE as best bank in Equatorial Guinea 2022

The aim of The Banker awards programme is to reward and promote industry-wide excellence in the global banking community.

The National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE), for the third year, has won this important award as Best Bank in Equatorial Guinea, where it has stood out for its strength, quality and firmness in meeting the requirements imposed by international banking regulations.

The Banker also analysed the balance sheets of each institution, growth regarding its main indicators and the levels of solvency, liquidity, ROE (return on equity), the strength of its balance sheet and risk management; data comparable in the case of BANGE to that of the majority of the most developed international banks, which is why The Banker has once again deemed the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea worthy of this prestigious internationally recognised award.

The Banker’s panel of judges found that the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE) made the most progress over the last 12 months, not only in terms of the bank’s financial strength, but also in view of a wide range of initiatives the institution undertook during the period.

According to The Banker, the recognition expressed through the award, granted by the world’s oldest international banking publication, is testament to our financial institution’s strong management, sound business model and strategy.

“We are pleased to announce that The Banker Magazine’s Bank of the Year Awards jury has selected the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE) as the winner of the “Bank of the Year 2022” in Equatorial Guinea.

We also congratulate the Director General, Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua and the management and staff at the bank who have made this important distinction possible,” said Joy Macknight, editor of The Banker.

Finally, it is important to note that The Banker’s editorial line also seeks data and evidence that the award-winning institutions are contributing to the growth of the industry and supporting businesses in the geographic areas where they operate, promoting the development of new technologies and encouraging initiative.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government