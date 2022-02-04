“The best thing about creating something is living it afterwards”. The new and inspirational Neolith vision

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — While staying true to its cutting-edge essence, the company is exploring new avenues and has taken the risk to transform its visual universe into something more sophisticated and linear but more human at the same time. An image that reflects the brand’s position as a global leader in the Sintered Stone market, as well as the values and characteristics that define the strategy to be adopted by the company looking forward.

The new image embodies such values as passion, innovation, a capacity to build commercial partnerships, a unique style and inspiration. A courageous, committed and creative brand with heart that responds to people’s aspirations and dreams. A loyal brand that is approachable, sustainable, reliable, versatile and original, one that sets new trends and seeks to become the global leader in creating unique spaces. This comprehensive evolution of the company’s values and characteristics is reflected in both the brand and the organisation, and in its positioning within the market and in its relationships with distributors, professionals and end users.

“At Neolith, our purpose is very clear, and that is to place the consumer at the centre of our universe. Everything we think, do or say is for them. We want to help them create unique spaces and, above all, to enjoy extraordinary experiences with Neolith”, says José Luis Ramón, CEO of the Neolith Group.

Surfaces to be lived: touch.feel.live

Inspiration gains special importance as a value in this new approach, it being the channel that connects the brand to people; stimulating their imagination and inspiring unique, functional and sustainable solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces that can generate extraordinary brand experiences because Neolith believes that “the best thing about creating something is living it afterwards”. This new position also implies that the world would be a better place if everything we did, invented or created were to be enjoyed.

About Neolith

Set up in 2009, Neolith is the world’s leading brand in Sintered Stone.

A revolutionary and innovative architectural surface material with superior technical characteristics made from 100% natural raw materials.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1739089/Neolith_ Himalaya_Crystal_Terra_ Cocinas.jpg