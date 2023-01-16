The Republic of Equatorial Guinea to host next C-10 summit in 2023

The ten Heads of State and Government belonging to the Committee of the ten African countries in charge of ensuring the common African position for the Reform of the United Nations Security Council will be in our country in 2023.

This emerged from the work of the tenth ministerial session of the Committee of Ten, held in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where the foreign ministers of the structure met to analyse the final document of the negotiation process of the Committee of Ten with a view to intensifying efforts to promote and publicise the common African position, based on the Ezulwini consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

Taking into account that the last Summit took place in 2017, and in order to provide fresh impetus to this negotiation process, the Committee of Ten unanimously approved the proposal that Equatorial Guinea host the next Summit of Heads of State and Government of the structure this year.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, led our country’s delegation made up of the Permanent Representatives before the United Nations and the African Union, Anatolio Ndong Mba and Crisantos Obama Ondo respectively.

In the final session on Thursday, the ministers discussed the current status of the intergovernmental negotiation process in progress at the United Nations Assembly, the divergent issues, and recent related events, such as the recent statement of support by United States President Joe Biden during the United States-Africa Summit and others, but which should be finalised.

Continuing with the reflections, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, took the floor to convey to the Government and the People of the Republic of Congo the fraternal greetings of the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

In agreement with the other delegations on the stalemate in the negotiation process, Oyono Esono Angue proposed to the Committee a new road map composed of seven specific points so that the negotiation process could make firm progress.

In the presence of the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to the Republic of Congo, Samuel Ateba Owono Iyanga, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue went on to underline the importance for the Committee of the ten Heads of State and Government of the African Union to reactivate high-level meetings in order to give a new dynamism and achieve tangible results in this negotiation process.

